Fellow rapper T.I. says he is not giving up on Kanye West

(CNN) Kanye West has angered a lot of people with his Twitter rants, but fellow rapper T.I. is not willing to turn his back on him.

"We, as the black delegation, cannot afford to lose Kanye West," T.I. said during an interview Wednesday. "He is our Michael Jackson."

T.I. sat down with New York radio hosts "The Breakfast Club" and talk turned to West.

The pair teamed up on "Ye vs. The People," a song in which they debate West's support of President Donald Trump.

