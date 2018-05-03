Kevin Hart's friend charged with trying to extort him

Story highlights Hart apologized to his wife last year

Wednesday he tweeted he was "hurt"

(CNN) A former friend of Kevin Hart has been charged with attempting to extort the comedian by allegedly using a video of the actor that sparked a cheating scandal.

The Los Angeles Distirct Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Jonathan Todd Jackson, who is also known as Action Jackson, was arrested and charged with one count each of felony attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter.

"Jackson is accused of trying to extort an undisclosed amount of money from Hart between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30, 2017," a statement from the D.A. read. "Jackson allegedly had a videotape of the actor with a woman in Las Vegas and then is accused of trying to sell the recording to numerous celebrity news websites, prosecutors said."

Hart posted a video last September apologizing to his then pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his children from his first marriage for "a bad error in judgment."

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back," Hart said. "And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't."

Read More