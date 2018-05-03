Detroit radio station hosts pull Kanye West's songs, saying they've had enough

(CNN) Kanye West's recent comments outraged a lot of people this week. And there's one group who no longer wants to hear any of it: the morning show hosts at Detroit radio station 105.1 The Bounce.

During a Facebook live video of the station's early show on Thursday, The Morning Bounce's hosts Shay Shay and BiGG announced they'll no longer play the rapper's songs.

"We are over it. We don't want to hear Kanye's music, we don't want to play Kanye on our show, we don't want to talk about Kanye anymore," they said. "So we are taking a stand and we aren't playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform."

The hosts said their decision followed West's controversial statements about slavery, adding the hashtag #MuteKanye.

On Tuesday, West appeared at TMZ's headquarters, where he said: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

