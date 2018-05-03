Jay Z ordered to appear in court after ignoring SEC subpoenas

(CNN) A federal judge has ordered Shawn Carter, better known as Jay Z, to explain why he shouldn't have to testify in an SEC probe into Iconix, the company that now owns the Rocawear clothing brand he co-founded.

Carter must appear in a Manhattan court room on May 8 to make his case, according to a court document made public Thursday.

The SEC said it asked a federal judge to step in after Carter ignored two subpoenas requesting his testimony.

Carter is not the focus of the SEC probe. Rather, the agency is focused on Iconix, a brand management company that owns labels including Candie's, London Fog and Rampage.

Carter and business partner Damon "Dame" Dash sold the rights to their urban apparel line Rocawear to Iconix in 2007 for $204 million. The SEC says Carter and Iconix "maintained publicly-disclosed partnerships related to the Rocawear brand" after the sale.

