Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from the Academy

(CNN) Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski are no longer members of one of Hollywood's most important organizations.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the group behind the Academy Awards, has voted to expel the actor and director from its membership, according to a statement from the organization which cited its conduct standards.

"The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy's values of respect for human dignity," a statement from the Academy read.

Cosby was found guilty last week on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Although he is more strongly associated with television, Cosby was a long-time member of the Academy for his work in film but never won an Oscar.

He has starred in more than a dozen movies since the early '70s, including "Jack," "The Meteor Man" and "Fat Albert."

