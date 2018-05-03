CNN 10 - May 4, 2018

Friday's show brings you up to speed on an air pollution report by the World Health Organization and new developments concerning a planned meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea. We're also covering events surrounding a walkout of public school teachers and the advent of drones in business.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Name the dictator who recently stepped into South Korean territory, becoming the first leader from his nation to do so since fighting stopped in the Korean War in 1953.

2. What is the name of the annual event that dates back to 1936 and that recently made headlines when Shaquem Griffin was chosen to play for the Seattle Seahawks?

3. What is the capital of Afghanistan, where two of the bombings that were carried out on Monday impacted civilians and journalists?

4. A recent graduation ceremony at California's Pepperdine University was temporarily disrupted by what kind of birds?

5. What two U.S. telecommunications companies have proposed a $26 billion merger that, if approved, would accelerate the race for the 5G network in America?

6. What nation is led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently said his country had new evidence concerning the 2015 Iran nuclear deal?

7. What metallic element, whose atomic number is 27, was featured on Thursday's show and cited for its use in everything from paints to steel to electric car batteries?

8. In what central African nation did a CNN investigation uncover the use of child labor to mine the element described in question 6?

9. What international organization released a report this week that said nine out of 10 people worldwide are breathing air that's too polluted to be considered healthy?

10. U.S. President Donald Trump showed support for a historic meeting between himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be held at what site?

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10