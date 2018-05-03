Keeping a journal relieves stress and boosts creativity — here's the one to buy

Story highlights Journaling can relieve stress and boost creativity

The Mindful Notebook helps you restructure priorities and find inspiration

A lot of things can relieve stress. Spend time outdoors, exercise more often and boom! You're less stressed. But have you heard about the benefits of keeping a journal? Studies suggest that jotting down your thoughts regularly can help with stress management, and it boosts creativity, too.

That's where the Mindful Notebook ($21.99, originally $30; store.cnn.com) comes into play. With this notebook, you can restructure priorities, monitor habits and behaviors, re-evaluate life goals and write down bits of daily inspiration. This three-part journal was designed to "help you go about your day and tasks with ease." Each page has an inspirational quote and there is a "Gratitude Patience" section for writing down all that you're thankful for. When you purchase this product, Corso donates to The Foundation for a Mindful Society.

No matter when you decide to use your Mindful Notebook — whether you incorporate journaling into your morning routine or get to it just before bed — you'll feel more centered and dedicated to organizing your thoughts.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.