Meet the exfoliator that visibly sloughs away dead skin

Oily? Dry? Sensitive? Combo? No matter your skin type, the Boscia Exfoliating Peel Gel ($34; sephora.com) works wonders when it comes to brightening the complexion and sloughing away dry skin.

How do we know? We tested it. On a Friday afternoon, after a long work week, we had four CNN staffers give this highly praised product a whirl. The timing for a little skin care action couldn't have better, after seven straight days of stressful commutes, a general lack of sleep, long work hours and exposure to polluted city air.

The four testers have different skin textures, tones and complexions. They also have their own individual skin concerns, but all found the results to be impressive and immediate. Within 30 seconds, dead skin layers were visibly peeled away as each tester gently rubbed the product into the skin using a circular motion.

"I was shocked at how much skin 'rolled' off from the exfoliator, but my skin felt so soft for days afterwards."

— CNN business development manager Bonnie Cao

"It's so great! I could feel my dead skin peeling off. It seems gross but it's actually very satisfying and my skin feels so clean and fresh after."

— CNN strategic partnership development analyst Claire Semenza

If a one-time test with immediate results sounds too good to be true, we were also initially skeptical. However, that's the great thing about using a peel. This one has high-grade ingredients that gently exfoliate and deeply purify for instantly brighter-looking skin. The Boscia Exfoliating Peel Gel is dermatologist tested and is free of preservatives, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial fragrances, color, gluten and ethanol alcohol.

The response was unanimous among our testers regarding the brightening effect, gentleness (zero burn from harsh chemicals), and skin-clearing benefits. And each of them experienced the same satisfaction at seeing dead, dull skin come right off.

"My main skin issues are clogged pores on my nose and some redness on my cheeks," said Rahel Gebremeskel, a CNN editorial insights analyst. "I was expecting it to tingle and burn, since it is a chemical exfoliator, but instead, it felt like a cooling gel. Watching the dead skin gently fall off is so weirdly satisfying, like doing a pore strip. My nose felt smoother after the peel, and I surprisingly looked less red! There's some voodoo-magic to it."

