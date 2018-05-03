After a mob reportedly beat a couple for being affectionate, protesters gather at the site to offer free hugs

(CNN) Across several metro stations in the Indian city of Kolkata, young men and women took part in a different kind of protest: They held up signs offering free hugs.

The demonstrations Tuesday and Wednesday were in response to a report that a young couple had been pulled from a train and beaten by a mob earlier in the week for being affectionate.

The first report appeared in a daily newspape r where the journalist wrote he witnessed the incident first-hand. According to the report, the train was crowded and a man, in his 20s, put his arm around the woman he was traveling with.

That apparently offended some elderly men in the car, prompting an argument that got ugly.

When the train reached the next station, the crowd punched and kicked the man -- and also attacked the woman when she tried to intervene, according to the report.

