Around 100 killed by high-intensity dust storms in India

New Delhi (CNN) Fierce winds and lightning strikes created by a powerful dust storm have killed around 100 people in northwestern India since late Wednesday, according to local authorities.

In the state of Rajasthan, at least 35 people died and more than 200 were injured after winds downed more than 8,000 electricity poles and uprooted hundreds of trees, Jaipur District Divisional Commissioner T Ravi Kant told CNN.

"This has resulted in widespread electricity cuts and water shortages. Most of the deaths occurred after walls and roofs of houses collapsed in the middle of the night," he said.

An Indian traffic policeman covering his face as he stands on duty during a dust storm in New Delhi on May 2.

In neighboring Uttar Pradesh, the death toll stood at at least 64, with the vast majority of those deaths occurring in the city of Agra, where so far 43 have been confirmed dead.

According to Sanjay Kumar, the relief commissioner at the Uttar Pradesh state disaster management authority, the high casualty number is the result of people becoming trapped under falling debris. "Many houses collapsed due to high intensity winds, or the trees fell over onto the houses," said Kumar.

A man covers his face as he cycles during a dust storm in New Delhi, May 2.

