(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Up until now, President Donald Trump has said he didn't know anything about his attorney Michael Cohen's $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Now Rudy Giuliani and the President have caught many White House officials off guard with a new explanation.

-- China has allegedly been aiming lasers at US military aircraft in Djibouti, injuring American pilots.

-- Trump and his allies are suggesting that North Korea will release three detained Americans today. But their status remains unclear.

-- Sexual harassment allegations against longtime television host Charlie Rose go back as early as 1986 and as recently as April 2017, the Washington Post finds.