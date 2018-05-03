(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Up until now, President Donald Trump has said he didn't know anything about his attorney Michael Cohen's $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Now Rudy Giuliani and the President have caught many White House officials off guard with a new explanation.
-- China has allegedly been aiming lasers at US military aircraft in Djibouti, injuring American pilots.
-- Trump and his allies are suggesting that North Korea will release three detained Americans today. But their status remains unclear.
-- Sexual harassment allegations against longtime television host Charlie Rose go back as early as 1986 and as recently as April 2017, the Washington Post finds.
-- Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski have been expelled from one of Hollywood's most important organizations.
-- Adidas is standing by its man. The company said it hasn't considered breaking ties with Kanye West despite recent backlash over the rapper's description of slavery as a choice.
-- "Blaming the intern is so 1990s.
-- Some beef is being recalled because it might be contaminated with bits of hard plastic.
-- We've been living a lie! Swedish meatballs are actually from a different country.