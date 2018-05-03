Breaking News

Caravan organizers: 158 migrants have crossed into US to seek asylum

By Khushbu Shah and Jennifer Hauser, CNN

Updated 10:31 PM ET, Thu May 3, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This pregnant mom is the first migrant in line for asylum
This pregnant mom is the first migrant in line for asylum

    JUST WATCHED

    This pregnant mom is the first migrant in line for asylum

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

This pregnant mom is the first migrant in line for asylum 03:36

San Diego (CNN)At least 158 Central Americans who traveled in a migrant caravan through Mexico have crossed into the United States this week to seek asylum, organizers said Thursday.

Pueblo Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders, which organized and guided the journey, said 70 people from the caravan were among those who crossed Thursday into the San Ysidro, California, port of entry near San Diego. The migrants will make their case for why they should be granted asylum.
The group estimates 70 migrants remain at camps and shelters on the Mexican side of the border. They are expected to cross the border and seek asylum.
Some migrants start asylum requests, but dozens from the caravan are still in tents
Some migrants start asylum requests, but dozens from the caravan are still in tents
The migrants say they're fleeing violence and poverty in Central America and hope they'll find safety and security in the United States.
    President Donald Trump has tweeted that these migrants shouldn't be allowed into the country. Vice President Mike Pence called the caravan "a deliberate attempt to undermine the laws of this country and the sovereignty of the United States."
    Read More
    But migrants from this caravan are at a port of entry and asking for asylum. And under international law, the United States and other countries must consider asylum claims.
    Migrants picked this pregnant mother of 2 to go to the front of the asylum line
    Migrants picked this pregnant mother of 2 to go to the front of the asylum line
    Trump has decried the practice of letting immigrants with pending cases leave detention in some cases -- and vowed his administration will put an end to the policy, which he calls "catch and release."
    If history is an indicator, the odds of these migrants getting asylum are slim.
    More than 75% of applicants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador between 2011 and 2016 were rejected, according to Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

    CNN's Khusbu Shah reported from San Diego and Jennifer Hauser wrote in Atlanta. CNN's Holly Yan and Madison Park contributed to this report.