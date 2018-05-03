Deadly floods devastate parts of East Africa

(CNN) At least 100 people have died and nearly 260,000 have been displaced by flooding in Kenya this month, the Kenyan Red Cross announced Thursday.

Kenyan authorities and humanitarian organizations have been working to airlift stranded residents to safety and provide aid to isolated communities after weeks of heavy rain and landslides.

The flooding comes as many continue to recover from the severe drought in 2017 that threatened millions of people across East Africa.

The Kenyan Red Cross uses a boat to evacuate people from their flooded village after the Tana River overflowed in coastal Kenya on April 27, 2018.

"This is a double tragedy for many communities," Abbas Gullet, secretary general of the Kenya Red Cross Society, said in a statement. "These people are strong, and they have already overcome so much adversity. But there is only so much a person can take, and I'm worried that these floods will push some people beyond the brink."

#KenyaAirForce Rapid Deployment Squadron & #KenyaNavy Divers have so far rescued more than 1,000 residents of Kilifi County in the ongoing search & rescue operation following River Sabaki's bursting of its banks, thereby cutting off & marooning residents. https://t.co/Jky6CpJNbD pic.twitter.com/9LzG0WKWlO — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) April 27, 2018

The extreme weather has also affected thousands in neighboring Somalia. The United Nations estimated that nearly 500,000 people have been impacted and close to 175,000 displaced from their homes.

Read More