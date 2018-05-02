Iran on Trump's nuclear decision: If the US leaves, there's 'no deal left'

London (CNN) In the first major interview by a representative of the Iranian government since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's broadside on the Iran nuclear deal, Iran's Ambassador to the UK told CNN that if the United States pulls out of the agreement, "it means that there is no deal left."

"The consequence would be that Iran would in fact be ready to go back to the previous situation," Hamid Baeidinejad told Christiane Amanpour in London on Wednesday.

JUST WATCHED Expert: Israel thinks Trump will exit Iran deal Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Expert: Israel thinks Trump will exit Iran deal 14:40

"It could be enriching uranium, it could be redefining our cooperation with the agency [IAEA], and some other activities that are under consideration."

US President Donald Trump is facing a May 12 deadline to decide whether to continue waiving sanctions on Iran -- in essence, to decide whether the United States should remain in the agreement.

Mike Pompeo, the new US Secretary of State, said Tuesday that the Administration is "deciding on the next steps for the flawed [deal]."

Read More