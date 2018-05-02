Photos: Record-breaking bridges Most photographed bridge – San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge was the longest and tallest suspension bridge in the world when it was completed in 1937. Since then, those records have been surpassed by numerous other bridges but with 10 million camera-toting visitors a year, the Golden Gate Bridge is by far the most photographed. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Record-breaking bridges Longest suspension bridge – Japan's Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge spans 2.43 miles and connects the city of Kobe to Awaji Island. Also called the Pearl Bridge, because it is said to resemble a beautiful string of pearls, the bridge is lit up in different seasonal or festive colors throughout the year. It is built to withstand earthquakes (a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit in 1995), consistently strong tidal currents (9 knots), and wind gusts up to 179 mph.

Photos: Record-breaking bridges Longest inhabited bridge – Krämerbrücke -- "Merchant's Bridge" --located in Erfurt, Germany, is a stone arch bridge dating back to 1325. The ground floors of most houses have been converted to antique and craft shops while the upper floors are still used as private residences.

Photos: Record-breaking bridges Longest floating bridge – At 7,709 feet long, the Evergreen Point Bridge which carries traffic across Lake Washington in Seattle, is the world's longest floating bridge -- it relies on more than 70 concrete pontoons.

Photos: Record-breaking bridges Longest covered bridge – When the cover of the Hartland Bridge -- which crosses the Saint John River in New Brunswick, Canada -- was built in 1921, it attracted controversy. Locals feared that the dark tunnel would spell disaster for the morals of the town's younger population. At 1,282 feet long, it is both the world's longest covered bridge and a National Historic Site of Canada. Nowadays, it is much loved by locals and no longer a cause for concern.

Photos: Record-breaking bridges Longest rail bridge – China takes the title for the longest rail bridge -- in fact the longest bridge of any kind -- with the 102 mile Danyang--Kunshan Grand Bridge. Opened in 2011, it connects Shanghai to Nanjing along the Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway.

Photos: Record-breaking bridges Longest ice bridge – The Beaufort Sea Road in Alaska is the world's longest ice bridge. Yes, it's made of pure Arctic ice.

Photos: Record-breaking bridges Tallest bridge – The breathtaking Millau Viaduct Bridge in southwestern France, designed by English architect Norman Foster and completed in 2004, measures 1,125 feet at its tallest point.

Photos: Record-breaking bridges Highest bridge – The Beipanjiang Suspension Bridge soars a terrifying 1,854 feet above a river in southwest China's Guizhou province.