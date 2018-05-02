Building the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge

Photos: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge will connect a relatively small city on the Chinese mainland with the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau. It will slash journey times between the three cities from three hours to 30 minutes, putting them all within an hour's commute of each other. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge In December 2009, workers took part in an opening ceremony in Zhuhai, in southeast China's Guangdong province, to commemorate the start of construction work on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge -- the world's longest sea-crossing bridge. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge under construction. After multiple delays, the bridge is due to open in summer 2018. It is considered an engineering wonder and its supporters say it will boost connectivity and tourism in the region. Critics argue that the $20 billion infrastructure mega-project is politically driven and a costly white elephant. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Construction workers building a road in Macau that will connect the territory to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge A boat transporting construction workers' berths next to a column of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge as a plane prepares to land at Hong Kong's international airport. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Construction workers put the finishing touches to a section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in Zhuhai. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge A guard stands in front of toll booths at the Zhuhai entrance to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge The speed limit on the bridge has been set at 62 miles (100 kilometers) an hour. Cars will drive on the right along the Chinese sections of the bridge, and switch to the left in Hong Kong and Macau, to match the driving styles in each city. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Although the bridge is not yet open to the public, the main construction work has been completed and driving trials are being conducted. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge runs alongside Hong Kong's international airport -- the busiest cargo airport in the world. A key reason for building the bridge is that it will facilitate the export of goods from factories located on the west side of the Pearl River Delta. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge -- from underneath. Hide Caption 11 of 12