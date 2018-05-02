Michigan State warned of 'inappropriate remarks' by Larry Nassar's boss in 2015

(CNN) Michigan State University knew of allegations of "inappropriate remarks" made by Larry Nassar's one-time boss in 2015 but reinstated him as dean anyway during a review process, university Provost June Youatt said in a statement Wednesday.

William Strampel, the former dean of the university's College of Osteopathic Medicine, also used "uncouth and sometimes offensive language," and the matter was discussed with him before his reinstatement for another term, Youatt said.

"The concerns raised were taken seriously, and I specifically addressed these in the required post-review conversation," Youatt said in the statement. "At that point, no complaints had been filed with OIE (Office of Institutional Equity) or MSUPD (university police) regarding Strampel's behavior."

There was no immediate comment from Strampel's attorney.

Strampel, 70, was Nassar's boss before the disgraced former doctor for the Michigan State women's gymnastics team and the US women's Olympic gymnastics team pleaded guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography. Nassar has been sentenced to three lengthy prison terms.

