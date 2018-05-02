'Tornado drought' ends in the Plains

Story highlights Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska didn't see tornadoes through April

But storms are forecast Wednesday and Thursday

(CNN) The record "tornado drought" across the Southern Plains is over, and more tornadoes are likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska -- states that are part of what's known as Tornado Alley -- had no tornadoes this year as of last week; typically, the three would have seen nearly 50 tornadoes by the end of April.

This year is the latest start to tornado season in Oklahoma since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began keeping records on severe storms.

It's also only the fourth time in recorded history that Kansas has gone all of April without a tornado.

But on Tuesday there were reports of 18 tornadoes across these states -- one in Oklahoma, 12 in Kansas and five in Nebraska.

