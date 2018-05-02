Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks reach agreements

(CNN) Two African-American men whose arrest at a Philadelphia Starbucks sparked protests over racial bias have reached agreements with the coffee store chain and the city, and have pledged to support a $200,000 effort to encourage young entrepreneurs.

The details of the financial agreement that Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson reached this week with Starbucks are confidential, the company said. The parties agreed to work to "develop specific actions and opportunities."

The two men will give input to former US Attorney Eric Holder, who is working with Starbucks on its diversity efforts.

Robinson and Nelson also reached an agreement with the city for $1 each, said city spokesman Mike Dunn.

The men will work with the city and a nonprofit organization to develop criteria, review applications and award the $200,000 grant, Dunn said. The grant will establish "a pilot curriculum for public high school students to develop the skills necessary to pursue their dream of being entrepreneurs," according to Dunn.