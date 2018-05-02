Southwest Flight 957 makes unplanned landing with broken window

(CNN) A Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, made an unplanned landing Wednesday after a window cracked, the Federal Aviation Administration and passengers said.

Flight 957 landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory said.

Southwest said the unscheduled stop came from a reported crack to the outer pane of the multi-pane window.

Passenger Linda Holley texted her son Ryan with a picture of the damaged window.

"Window on plane cracked during flight. Landing in Cleveland to be safe. Everything ok but scary," one of her texts read.