Southwest Flight 957 makes unplanned landing with broken window

(CNN) A Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, made an unplanned landing Wednesday after a window cracked, the Federal Aviation Administration and passengers said.

Flight 957 was diverted to Cleveland after a report of an issue with a window aboard the aircraft, FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory said. It landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, she said.

Passenger Linda Holley texted her son Ryan with a picture of the damaged window.

"Window on plane cracked during flight. Landing in Cleveland to be safe. Everything ok but scary," one of her texts read.

In another, she said: "Yes Southwest. Just heard loud noise. Very large crack with piece of window missing at bottom. Just landed. Everything ok. Don't know plan yet"