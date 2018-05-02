Breaking News

Southwest Flight 957 makes emergency landing with broken window

By Gianluca Mezzofiore and Chuck Johnston, CNN

Updated 12:10 PM ET, Wed May 2, 2018

(CNN)Southwest Flight 957 from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, made an emergency landing Wednesday after a window cracked, passengers said.

The flight was diverted to Cleveland, Ohio, after a report of an issue with a window aboard the aircraft, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory said. It landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Cory said.
Passenger Linda Holley texted her son Ryan with a picture of the damaged window.
"Window on plane cracked during flight. Landing in Cleveland to be safe. Everything ok but scary," one of her texts read.
    In another, she said: "Yes Southwest. Just heard loud noise. Very large crack with piece of window missing at bottom. Just landed. Everything ok. Don't know plan yet"
    Developing story - more to come