Pro-gun students walk out of school to 'Stand for the Second'

(CNN) Some students who support gun rights walked out of school on Wednesday in a coordinated event to "Stand for the Second."

Lane Cooper, 16, is an 11th-grade student in the Schoharie Central School District in New York, and he was one of those who walked out of class.

He was part of a group of 22 students at his school Wednesday morning who recited the Pledge of Allegiance, held pro-Second Amendment signs, and talked about how the Second Amendment was about defending against tyrannical government or any other threats.

"I do think there are way too many gun control laws, especially in New York where I am," he said.

Schoharie Central School District students join the walkout to defend Second Amendment rights.

The event was a rebuttal to the massive gun control walkouts in March , in which thousands of students left class across the country and called for universal background checks, limits on assault weapons and other policies to address gun violence in schools.

