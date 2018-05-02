An airline charged her $36,000 to rush to her son's side after Parkland. 74 days later, they made it right

(CNN) When Linda Beigel Schulman heard that a geography teacher was among the victims of the Parkland shooting, she knew it was her son. And she knew she had to be with him.

Schulman, her husband and her brother rushed to look for flights out of the New York area. They couldn't find an open seat with a commercial airline, so they called Talon Air, a charter jet company, to fly to Scott's side.

The company's clients include Martha Stewart and Lebron James, according to their website

"I had no idea what the charge was at the time. It really didn't matter what the charge was," she told CNN. "I was convinced in my mind that my son was in the hospital and I needed to get to him as fast as possible."

What Schulman did not expect, however, was that she would be charged an additional $18,000 for the empty plane's return to New York the next day, bumping the bill up to a total of $36,459.13 dollars.

