Military cargo plane crashes near Savannah, Georgia

(CNN) Emergency crews are responding to a military cargo plane crash Wednesday near Savannah, Georgia, said a spokeswoman for the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

The US Air Force confirmed that an Air National Guard C-130 crashed in the area. A local firefighters' union reports the crash happened in the Savannah suburb of Port Wentworth.

"It was horrible," said Denver Goodwin, who works at a wrecker service down the street from the crash. "The ground shook like a bomb was going off. All the people in the building started panicking. It was absolutely horrible."

Mary Hennessy Cogar was at her place of employment, about 4 miles south of the crash, and said she felt the impact.

"Our building shook and the lights flickered. We heard a boom of the crash and then a louder boom of the explosion," she told CNN.

