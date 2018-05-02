Las Vegas police release bodycam footage from killer's hotel suite

(CNN) Las Vegas police on Wednesday released body camera footage from officers who entered gunman Stephen Paddock's hotel suite immediately following October's mass shooting.

Paddock, 64, killed 58 people and injured almost 500 when he opened fire on 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Paddock's motive is not yet known and may never be known. Officers who entered his hotel room found him dead.

CNN will review the body camera footage.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said video footage, 911 call audio and documents relating to the October 1 massacre would be released on a rolling basis starting with the body camera footage from two officers.

