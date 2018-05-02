Las Vegas shooting bodycam footage to be released

(CNN) Body camera footage from officers who entered Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's hotel suite during October's mass shooting will be released Wednesday, as part of a rolling release of material, police say.

Paddock, 64, killed 58 people and injured almost 500 when he opened fire on 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on October 1. His motive is not yet known.

Video footage, 911 call audio and documents relating to the massacre will be released on a rolling basis starting with the body camera footage from two officers, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Tuesday.

"I don't know how this footage will be played in the media, but I want to warn you, if you are a survivor or a family who lost a loved one, you should know the video from this concert is disturbing and graphic," he said.

Lombardo said he anticipated that the materials would be released on a weekly basis but would not say if the information would be posted on a website or emailed to media.

