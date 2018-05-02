Breaking News

Las Vegas shooting bodycam footage to be released

By Keith Allen and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 4:36 AM ET, Wed May 2, 2018

Newly-released video shows Vegas shooter in hotel
Newly-released video shows Vegas shooter in hotel

    Newly-released video shows Vegas shooter in hotel

(CNN)Body camera footage from officers who entered Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's hotel suite during October's mass shooting will be released Wednesday, as part of a rolling release of material, police say.

Paddock, 64, killed 58 people and injured almost 500 when he opened fire on 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on October 1. His motive is not yet known.
Video footage, 911 call audio and documents relating to the massacre will be released on a rolling basis starting with the body camera footage from two officers, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Tuesday.
"I don't know how this footage will be played in the media, but I want to warn you, if you are a survivor or a family who lost a loved one, you should know the video from this concert is disturbing and graphic," he said.
    Lombardo said he anticipated that the materials would be released on a weekly basis but would not say if the information would be posted on a website or emailed to media.
    Court orders release

    The Nevada Supreme Court on Friday ruled that LVMPD had to release the body camera footage and 911 call audio from the shooting. The police department had appealed a district court's earlier ruling that the material be released following applications by media including CNN.
    In his briefing Tuesday, Lombardo denied police were trying to be uncooperative. He cited cost, allocation of resources, as well as potential further victimization of those impacted by the shooting as reasons for delaying the release of footage, recordings and documents.
    The department was having to reassign detectives from from their "primary responsibility" to go over the reports and footage before they were made public and some personnel would have to endure reliving the incident, he said.
    "I want the community to know the release of the videos, 911 and documents will have a significant impact on the victims of this tragedy. We believe the release of the graphic footage will further traumatize a wounded community and for that, we apologize," he said.
    Lombardo advised that no employees will be made available for interviews but said a final comprehensive report on the shooting would be forthcoming.
    An LVMPD public information officer said a more detailed release schedule was anticipated to be in-place Wednesday but that the roll-out was expected to take "at the very least months."
    Debris is scattered on the ground Monday, October 2, at the site of a country music festival held this past weekend in Las Vegas. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured Sunday when &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/02/us/las-vegas-shooter/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a gunman opened fire&lt;/a&gt; on the crowd. Police said the gunman fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
    Debris is scattered on the ground Monday, October 2, at the site of a country music festival held this past weekend in Las Vegas. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured Sunday when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Police said the gunman fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
    Broken windows of the Mandalay Bay are seen early in Las Vegas on Monday. Police said the gunman fired on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the hotel.
    People cross a street near the Las Vegas Strip just after sunrise on Monday. Thousands were attending the music festival, Route 91 Harvest, when the shooting started.
    People embrace outside the Thomas &amp;amp; Mack Center after the shooting.
    Police arrive at the Sands Corporation plane hangar where some people ran to safety after the shooting.
    A woman cries while hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar.
    Concertgoers dive over a fence to take cover from gunfire on Sunday night.
    Police take position outside the Mandalay Bay.
    A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the festival grounds. The woman reportedly got up from the scene.
    People are seen on the ground after the gunman opened fire.
    People run from the festival grounds.
    A woman is moved outside the Las Vegas Tropicana resort. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals in the aftermath of the shooting.
    People are searched by police at the Tropicana.
    An ambulance leaves the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.
    A man in a wheelchair is evacuated from the festival after gunfire was heard.
    Victims of the shooting are tended to in the street.
    Concertgoers help an injured person at the scene.
    People gather around a victim outside the festival grounds.
    A couple huddles after shots rang out at the festival.
    An injured woman is helped at the Tropicana.
    Police and emergency responders gather at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.
    A police officer takes position behind a truck.
    A crowd takes cover at the festival grounds.
    Police officers advise people to take cover in the wake of the shooting.
    People tend to a victim at the festival grounds.
    Police stand at the scene of the shooting.
    A woman sits on a curb at the scene of the shooting.
    Police are deployed to the scene.
    A man makes a phone call as people run from the festival grounds.
    Criticism of police

    Police were criticized in the weeks following the shooting when a timeline suggested that there had been a six-minute delay between Paddock shooting a security guard and the gunman opening fire on the crowds below his hotel suite. The timeline raised questions about why police didn't arrive on the scene sooner.
    "In the public space, the word incompetence has been brought forward. And I am absolutely offended with that characterization," Lombardo said at a news conference October 13.
    He said that during the six-minute gap the security guard had in fact been trying to access Paddock's room and that he had been shot around the same time the gunman started firing on concertgoers.
    "So there is no conspiracy between the FBI, between the LVMPD and the MGM. Nobody is attempting to hide anything in reference to this investigation. The dynamics and the size of this investigation requires us to go through voluminous amounts of information in order to draw an accurate picture," he said then.