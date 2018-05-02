Her police officer father died on 9/11, rescuing people. Now, she's joined the New York City police academy

(CNN) Jillian Suarez was just 9 years old when her father, Officer Ramon Suarez, was killed while rescuing people trapped in the rubble of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

"I chose my career because of him," she said. "I mean, I did it because of him. I wanted to follow in his footsteps."

Jillian Suarez, in an undated family photo with her father Ramon Suarez and mother Carmen Suarez

Jillian Suare says her passion for helping others inspired her to follow in her father's footsteps.

"Like mommy said, I'm just like him," she said. "If people need me, I'll drop anything. I don't care what it is."

The induction ceremony to the police academy was last week. She hopes to carry her father's shield after she graduates from the police academy.