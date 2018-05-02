(CNN) James Shaw Jr., the man who grabbed a gun from the Waffle House shooter last month, appeared on "The Ellen Show" today and met his idol, Dwyane Wade.

"I know you don't want to be called a hero, but I look at you as an American hero," the NBA player told Shaw.

When a gunman entered an Antioch, Tennesee, diner and opened fire , Shaw wrestled a rifle away from the gunman and tossed it over the counter before shoving the shooter out the door. Shaw has been hailed as a hero for bringing an end to the tragic events that left four people dead.

"When I sit down with my kids and I sit down and talk to them about role models and who I want them to look up to, I tell them to go look up James Shaw Jr.," Wade said.

The surprises for Shaw didn't stop there. Wade then presented Shaw with a check for $20,000.

