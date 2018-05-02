Those ancient artifacts that were illegally smuggled to Hobby Lobby are headed home to Iraq

(CNN) Several thousand ancient artifacts are being returned to Iraq after they were falsely labeled as "tile samples" and illegally smuggled to the US retailer Hobby Lobby, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, said this week.

The move comes after ICE and the Justice Department last year brought a civil action against Hobby Lobby, saying it had received thousands of falsely labeled Iraqi artifacts from a United Arab Emirates-based supplier. Hobby Lobby in July agreed to forfeit the artifacts and pay a $3 million fine to resolve the action.

An ICE deputy director and Iraq's ambassador to the US are set to address reporters Wednesday afternoon in Washington about the artifacts' return.

The artifacts being returned include cuneiform tablets, cylinder seals and clay bullae, ICE said.

Many of the tablets came from the ancient city of Irisagrig and date from 2100 to 1600 BC, with other artifacts thought to be around 500 years older, ICE said. Cuneiform is an ancient system of writing on clay tablets that was used in Mesopotamia, while the seals are engraved with pictorial stories, and clay bullae are balls of clay on which seals have been imprinted.