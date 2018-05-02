This is what the first bird beak looked like

(CNN) Scientists already knew that birds evolved from dinosaurs. But thanks to a Yale-led study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, they know what the first bird beak looked like during that evolutionary journey.

The beak belongs to an Ichthyornis dispar from about 85 million years ago. Bhart-Anjan Bhullar, the principal investigator on the study, said this animal existed "right in the middle of the transition from something that has more of a dinosaur head to something that has a head more like that of a modern bird."

The beak was small, and appeared at the end of its jaw filled with teeth. "At its origin, the beak was a precision grasping mechanism that served as a surrogate hand as the hands transformed into wings," Bhullar said in a Yale University news release

This half-bird, half-dinosaur was a seabird similar in size to a gull.

"I bet they were loud. I bet they were pretty gross," Bhullar said. "I bet they smelled like fish and squabbled all the time."

