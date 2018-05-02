Yale revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree, something the college has never done in its 300-year history

(CNN) Yale has revoked the honorary degree it granted to comedian Bill Cosby, a first in the history of the college.

The school's board of trustees voted to rescind the degree it awarded to Cosby in 2003.

"The decision is based on a court record providing clear and convincing evidence of conduct that violates fundamental standards of decency shared by all members of the Yale community, conduct that was unknown to the board at the time the degree was awarded," the school said in a statement.

"The board took this decision following Mr. Cosby's criminal conviction after he was afforded due process. Yale is committed to both the elimination of sexual misconduct and the adherence to due process. We reaffirm that commitment with our action today."

Yale was founded in 1701 and this is the first time the school has taken such an action.

