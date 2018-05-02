Yale is the latest to revoke honorary degree from Bill Cosby

(CNN) Yale is the latest university to pull an honor it bestowed on disgraced comedian Bill Cosby.

The school's board of trustees voted to rescind an honorary degree it awarded to Cosby in 2003.

"The decision is based on a court record providing clear and convincing evidence of conduct that violates fundamental standards of decency shared by all members of the Yale community, conduct that was unknown to the board at the time the degree was awarded," the school said in a statement.

"The board took this decision following Mr. Cosby's criminal conviction after he was afforded due process. Yale is committed to both the elimination of sexual misconduct and the adherence to due process. We reaffirm that commitment with our action today."

Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault last week, for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004.

