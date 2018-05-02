Police hurt in explosion when they respond to a domestic incident, city official says

(CNN) Six police officers were injured in an explosion late Wednesday when they responded to a report about a man holding his wife hostage "in a very violent domestic dispute," a North Haven, Connecticut, city official said.

Selectman Michael Freda said he had spoken to police, who said officers were "trying to appease the situation and a back building was booby trapped and apparently that was an explosion." The officers suffered cuts and abrasions, he said.

Yale New Haven Hospital said on its Twitter account it had received seven patients "involved in tonight's house explosion" and they were all being evaluated.

CNN has reached out to the police department but has not been able to confirm Freda's information.

Freda said there were no known fatalities at the moment, and the scene was stable.

