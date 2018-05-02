Breaking News

Police hurt in explosion while responding to report of man holding wife hostage, city official says

By Lauren del Valle and Alanne Orjoux, CNN

Updated 1:02 AM ET, Thu May 3, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police hurt in explosion, city official says
Police hurt in explosion, city official says

    JUST WATCHED

    Police hurt in explosion, city official says

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Police hurt in explosion, city official says 01:01

(CNN)At least six police officers were injured in an explosion late Wednesday when they responded to a report about a man holding his wife hostage "in a very violent domestic dispute," a North Haven, Connecticut, city official said.

Selectman Michael Freda said he had spoken to police, who said officers were "trying to appease the situation and a back building was booby trapped and apparently that was an explosion."
Freda said the suspect had barricaded his wife in the house for three days and that she may have escaped the explosion. It is not known where the suspect is located.
Police were searching the property and went into a barn behind the house, he said, where a series of explosions took place.
    The officers suffered cuts and abrasions, he said. Freda said there were no known fatalities at the moment, and the scene was stable.
    Read More
    CNN has reached out to the police department but has not been able to confirm Freda's information.
    Yale New Haven Hospital said on its Twitter account it had received seven patients "involved in tonight's house explosion" and they were all being evaluated.
    All seven are in the emergency room and under medical evaluation, Yale New Haven Hospital spokesman Mark D'Antonio told CNN.
    Regional police have also responded to the site in North Haven, just outside New Haven, Freda said.
    North Haven police responded to a barricaded subject in the same area earlier Wednesday, according to their Facebook page.

    CNN's Joe Sutton contributed to this report.