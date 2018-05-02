(CNN) At least six police officers were injured in an explosion late Wednesday when they responded to a report about a man holding his wife hostage "in a very violent domestic dispute," a North Haven, Connecticut, city official said.

Selectman Michael Freda said he had spoken to police, who said officers were "trying to appease the situation and a back building was booby trapped and apparently that was an explosion."

Freda said the suspect had barricaded his wife in the house for three days and that she may have escaped the explosion. It is not known where the suspect is located.

Police were searching the property and went into a barn behind the house, he said, where a series of explosions took place.

The officers suffered cuts and abrasions, he said. Freda said there were no known fatalities at the moment, and the scene was stable.

