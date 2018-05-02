White attacker is found guilty in the beating of a black man in a parking garage during Charlottesville protests

(CNN) A white Arkansas man faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in the beating of an African-American man during racially charged protests last summer in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Jacob Scott Goodwin, 23, was among a group of attackers captured on widely shared cell phone video in the August 12 beating of DeAndre Harris in a parking garage during the Unite the Right rally.

Goodwin was found guilty of malicious wounding by a Charlottesville Circuit Court jury Tuesday evening. He remains in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and will face sentencing on August 23.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The jury recommended a sentence of 10 years and a $20,000 fine, according to prosecutor Nina-Alice Antony.

Phone calls to Goodwin's attorney were not immediately returned.

