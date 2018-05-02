Video shows how close Air Canada flight came to landing on taxiing planes

(CNN) Newly released video shows just how close an Air Canada Airbus A320 came to mistakenly landing on a crowded taxiway at San Francisco International Airport last year.

In the nighttime video, the Air Canada plane appears to be on a collision course with aircraft that were waiting on the taxiway, when air traffic controllers urgently demanded the pilots abort the landing.

The Air Canada airliner can be seen descending as it travels along the top of the frame. About 67 seconds into the video, the plane rises quickly, barely missing a passenger jet on the runway that has just turned on its lights.

The video was released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board as part of the official opening of the public docket as the investigation into the incident continues -- an incident that some aviation experts say only narrowly avoided being one of the worst in aviation history.

Air Canada Flight 759 had been cleared to land on runway 28L but instead mistakenly lined up for the parallel taxiway C, which was occupied by four airliners awaiting clearance to take off.

