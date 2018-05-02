Eric Reid files grievance against the NFL, saying teams are colluding to deny him a job

Story highlights Reid kneeled with then-49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick during the National Anthem in 2016

(CNN) Eric Reid, who joined Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the National Anthem when the two were San Francisco 49ers teammates, has filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that teams are colluding to deny him a job for the upcoming season.

Mark Geragos, who represents Reid and Kaepernick, confirmed the filing to CNN. Kaepernick, who has been a free agent since March 2017, filed a similar collusion grievance against the league in October.

Reid, a safety, is currently a free agent after playing for the 49ers for five seasons. He was a first-round NFL draft pick in 2013 and was named that season to the Pro Bowl and the NFL All-Rookie team. Reid played in 13 games last season, starting 12.

The NFL Players Association released a statement Wednesday saying it was aware that Reid's legal representation filed the claim, "which will be heard through the arbitration process as spelled out in our collective bargaining agreement."

"Our union supports Eric and we are considering other legal options to pursue," the NFLPA said.