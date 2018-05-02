Story highlights Braekhus vs. Reis on Saturday, May 5

HBO has never before broadcast a women's bout

Braekhus says fight is 'more than a boxing match'

(CNN) In HBO's 45-year history, the network has never aired a female boxing match -- but that is soon to change.

Punching her way into the history books on Saturday will be undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus.

Braekhus - nicknamed boxing's First Lady - will be defending her IBF-WBA-WBC-WBO titles at California's StubHub Center against former middleweight champion Kali Reis on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan.

"It's a really big deal and I'm trying not to let that get to me but, of course, you are representing a lot," the 34-year-old told CNN World Sport. "There are a lot of female fighters out there, it will be emotional for a lot of people. It will be a big celebration.

"Of course, I want to crown it all with a huge win... Hopefully a knockout," she added.

