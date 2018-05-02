Ty Cobb out as White House lawyer

Washington (CNN) White House lawyer Ty Cobb is leaving his position, the White House said Wednesday.

"For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let chief of staff (John) Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The New York Times first reported the news.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in this capacity at the White House," Cobb told the Times. "I wish everybody well moving forward."

The Times, citing two people briefed on the matter, said attorney Emmet Flood would replace Cobb as the President continues to grapple with the special counsel investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller. Flood represented then-President Bill Clinton during his impeachment process in the late 1990s.