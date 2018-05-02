Trump makes it clear that Pompeo is his man at State

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump made it very clear on Wednesday that he now has his man in place to lead the US State Department -- signaling a new-found confidence in the diplomatic branch under the leadership of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In what was his first visit to the State Department as President, Trump attended Pompeo's swearing-in ceremony -- headlining an event that was also attended by numerous Cabinet members and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump notably did not visit the State Department during the tenure of Pompeo's predecessor, Rex Tillerson, and his presence on Wednesday suggests that he and the White House are prepared to usher in a new era behind their new top diplomat.

"I must say that's more spirit than I've heard from the State Department in a long time," Trump said in his opening remarks, adding, "we'll be doing things that you don't even know about" under the new secretary.

Trump went on to praise Pompeo as "a true American patriot" and noted that Pompeo was at the top of his class at West Point.

