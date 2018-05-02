Giuliani outlines conditions of a potential Trump-Mueller interview

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani, a recent addition to President Donald Trump's legal team, sketched out a set of terms on Wednesday for a potential interview between Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller in an interview with The Washington Post.

Giuliani told The Post that if the President participates in an interview with Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, it would need to be no longer than "two to three hours" of questioning based on "a narrow set of questions."

The comments follow heightened speculation over whether the President will sit for an interview as part of the special counsel investigation, which is also looking into any possible links or coordination between Trump campaign associates and the Russian government. Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a "witch hunt" and said there was no collusion.

Giuliani also told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that he hopes to push any meeting between Trump and Mueller until after the President's meeting with Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Giuliani noted the high stakes of the upcoming North Korea summit, citing "the safety of the world" in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

