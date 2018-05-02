Giuliani outlines conditions of a potential Trump-Mueller interview

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani, a recent addition to President Donald Trump's legal team, sketched out a set of terms on Wednesday for a potential interview between Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller in an interview with The Washington Post.

Giuliani told The Post that if the President participates in an interview with Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, it would need to be no longer than "two to three hours" of questioning based on "a narrow set of questions."

The comments follow heightened speculation over whether the President will sit for an interview as part of the special counsel investigation, which is also looking into any possible links or coordination between Trump campaign associates and the Russian government. Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a "witch hunt" and said there was no collusion.

A series of potential interview questions for Trump was leaked to The New York Times earlier this week. Several of the questions relate to the possibility of obstruction of justice. CNN had previously reported that the questions Mueller is seeking to ask fall into four main categories and include queries about the firings of former FBI Director James Comey and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Giuliani's comments to the Post suggest that Trump's legal team hopes to limit the scope of the questions and the duration as conditions of the potential interview.

Read More