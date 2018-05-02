(CNN) It might be hip to say that the "polls are broken " or the "polls are wrong," but so far this cycle, it has not been true.

There have been nine congressional (House and Senate) and governor elections with polling in 2017 and 2018, and the polling from them has been pretty good, historically speaking. Let's take a look first at the six special House elections with polling in the final three weeks of the campaigns: Arizona 8, Georgia 6 (the special election and runoff), Montana at large, Pennsylvania 18 and South Carolina 5.

All the polls in Alabama signaled that the race could be tight. As I've said before, polls are tools . In Alabama, these tools told us that the race was going to be far tighter than we'd expect for a Senate race in a state Trump won by nearly 30 points.

That's why it's not surprising that the polls have not been biased against the Republicans in the off-year cycle. Across the eight races this cycle with polls in which there was only one Democrat and only one Republican, the Democrats have done on average 1.5 percentage points better than the average poll in the final three weeks of the campaigns.

The errors have been mostly random. Republicans did better in the Georgia 6 runoff and Pennsylvania 18 special. Democrats did better in the Alabama Senate and Virginia governor's races. The randomness of the errors is exactly what you'd expect given history.

Turning to the fall campaign this year, the randomness of the poll errors so far is a sign that neither side should be expecting to do better than the polls. Democrats cannot count on outperforming their polls even if the generic congressional ballot is not showing the same shift toward the Democrats as the special elections have. Republicans cannot count on the polls being off, even though Republicans and Trump did better than the polls in 2016.

None of this is to say the polls will be perfect. Rather, we just don't know who is going to do better than the polls suggest.