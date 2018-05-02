Washington (CNN) The lawyer for one of the women suing President Donald Trump for defamation is seeking recordings of "The Apprentice" from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos filed a lawsuit against Trump in January 2017, in which she alleged that Trump defamed her in 2016 after she said he sexually assaulted her in 2007.

Her lawyer, Mariann Wang, is also seeking hotel records from the Beverly Hills Hotel.

"We are gathering evidence that will prove that (the) defendant lied when he falsely denigrated Ms. Zervos and denied sexually assaulting her," Wang said.

MGM owns the archives of "The Apprentice" and Wang wants the company to hand over all documents, video or audio that feature Zervos or Trump talking about Zervos and any recording in which Trump speaks of women in a sexual or inappropriate manner.

