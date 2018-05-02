Stormy Daniels' former manager cooperating with FBI

(CNN) Stormy Daniels' former manager, who helped broker her confidentiality agreement, is cooperating with the FBI as part of its probe of an arrangement she struck with Donald Trump's lawyer, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Gina Rodriguez responded to a subpoena by handing over records to the FBI. Some of those documents pertain to the 2016 hush money agreement signed by Daniels and Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney. Cohen signed the agreement on behalf of a shell company he owned known as Essential Consultants LLC, according to the source.

Rodriguez has signed a confidentiality agreement that keeps her from talking about the Daniels deal with Cohen, the source said.

In the documents Rodriguez handed over to the FBI, there is evidence that Daniels -- an adult film star whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford -- was working an initial deal with Cohen on October 10, 2016. Daniels was being represented in that deal by Rodriguez and Daniels' then-attorney Keith Davidson, according to the same source.

As CNN previously reported, that deal fell through when Cohen failed to pay the money. Eighteen days later, the second deal was finalized by Daniels and Cohen.

