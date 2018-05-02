Lobbyist, activist helped plan Pruitt's foreign trips

Washington (CNN) A lobbyist and influential conservative activist were involved in planning two of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's foreign trips, a person familiar with the planning told CNN.

Lobbyist Richard Smotkin worked closely with EPA officials to organize Pruitt's December trip to Morocco, and Leonard Leo, the head of the conservative Federalist Society, was involved in the planning of Pruitt's trip to Italy in June. Both men joined Pruitt on the respective trips, the person said.

Smotkin and Leo's involvement in Pruitt's foreign travel adds a new layer to the scrutiny Pruitt is already facing over his travel and other questionable spending decisions from the EPA's inspector general and congressional investigators.

The New York Times and The Washington Post earlier reported Smotkin's involvement in the Morocco trip. The papers also revealed that Smotkin, who previously lobbied for Comcast, was later hired by the Moroccan government on a $40,000 a month lobbying contract, according to his registration as a foreign agent with the Department of Justice. The Times, citing three people involved, first reported Leo's connection to the Italy trip.

A source familiar with Pruitt's trip to Italy also said that Leo paid the bill for at least one dinner with Pruitt and several members of his EPA staff -- which could run afoul of government ethics rules.

