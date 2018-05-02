Pentagon delivers recommendations on Guantanamo Bay's future

Washington (CNN) The Pentagon has delivered its recommendations for new policies regarding detainees captured on the battlefield and the transfer of those individuals to Guantanamo Bay, a day after the deadline set by a January 30 executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

"The Secretary of Defense has provided the White House with an updated policy governing the criteria for transfer of individuals to the detention facility at US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay," Pentagon spokesperson Cdr. Sarah Higgins told CNN.

"This policy provides our warfighters guidance on nominating detainees for transfer to Guantanamo detention should that person present a continuing, significant threat to the security of the United States," she added.

The Pentagon has not made the details of the recommendations public at this stage.

Trump's executive order, signed just prior to his first State of the Union, said Secretary of Defense James Mattis should "recommend policies to the President" on this issue "within 90 days." The recommendations were delivered one day after the deadline, according to a defense official.

Read More