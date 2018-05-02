Trump suggests Mueller's obstruction questions are a 'setup & trap'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday morning that questions by special counsel Robert Mueller's team about whether he obstructed justice amount to a "setup & trap."

"There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap)," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more. Witch Hunt!"

There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap). What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2018

Trump's fulmination on Wednesday comes as the President's lawyers are preparing for a legal showdown with Mueller, according to sources familiar with their thinking.

Trump's legal team is bracing for the dramatic possibility that Mueller would subpoena the President, setting up a collision that could force a lengthy court fight and test the legal limits of the President's power all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Read More